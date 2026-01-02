€25,000 from ‘Heart of the Community fund’ boost for groups
Two local youth organisations from Jobstown and Ballyfermot have been awarded funding by The Ireland Funds ‘Heart of the Community Fund’ worth €25,000 in total.
Citywise Education and Ballyfermot Youth Service have been awarded grants that recognize their impact on their local communities.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
