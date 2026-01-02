Search
€25,000 from ‘Heart of the Community fund’ boost for groups
Citywise has received €20,000

€25,000 from ‘Heart of the Community fund’ boost for groups

James Roulston MooneyJanuary 2, 2026 11:27 am

Two local youth organisations from Jobstown and Ballyfermot have been awarded funding by The Ireland Funds ‘Heart of the Community Fund’ worth €25,000 in total.

Citywise Education and Ballyfermot Youth Service have been awarded grants that recognize their impact on their local communities.

Read More


Echo Year in Review May 2025

Year in Review 2025

Echo celebrates 45 years(May 1 Edition) The Echo staff celebrated the 45th anniversary of the newspaper by telling readers about its history,...

Echo Year in Review June 2025

Year in Review 2025

St Anne’s GAA Club pays tribute to Gerry Anderson who passed away(June 5 Eddition) The Tallaght GAA community paid tributes to St...

Walked away from scene while his friend lay dead

Ballyfermot

A man who crashed a car at speed into the back of an articulated lorry and walked away from the scene while...

Students launch annual photo expo in library

Ballyfermot

Ballyfermot College of Further Education Students launched their new photographic exhibition, Storytellers at Ballyfermot Library this past Tuesday December 9, reports Aine...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST