Jail for man (31) who stole six cars within two months

A man who stole six cars within two months from homes in his own community has been jailed for four years and nine months, reports Sonya McLean.

One of the cars stolen by James McMahon (31) was previously owned by the Lord Mayor of Dublin and, as such, carried a particularly unusual registration plate. A number of car keys were stolen during the course of house burglaries, and McMahon was also found with a bamboo cane that had a hanger and strong magnets attached to it.

Photographs of the cars and discussions about the stolen vehicles were later found on McMahon’s phone.

McMahon of Riversdale Road, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to stealing six cars, possession of stolen property including a laptop and an e-scooter, car keys and a handbag on dates between February and April 2020.

He also pleaded guilty to using a cloned credit card at a Dublin shop in May 2019.

The court heard of an incident in May 2019 when two men entered a Jack and Jones store and attempted to pay for clothing to the value of €400 with a credit card, but the card was not initially successful.

The customer’s signature was then required and they were also asked to show a form of ID.

It was later discovered that this was a cloned credit card. CCTV footage led to the identification of McMahon. He was arrested and interviewed but he made no admissions. He was given station bail.

Garda Cian Logan told Aoife O’Leary BL, prosecuting, that in February 2020 McMahon was involved in the theft of a Nissan Qashqai outside the owner’s home after he and a co-accused stole the keys from the Clondalkin home.

A neighbour heard the jeep leaving the house at 2.30am. Gardaí later recovered a moped scooter and a bamboo pole which had a hanger attached carrying powerful magnets. The scooter was later linked back to McMahon.

In another case, McMahon and a co-accused were involved in an attempted theft. They rang the doorbell of a home at 2.50am and tried to get into the property. They ran off after noticing that the property had a Ring doorbell. That doorbell footage was later used to identify the suspects.

McMahon was also found to be in possession of stolen keys of a Fiat Doblo. The keys had been taken during the course of a 3.20am house burglary. Gardaí later found a discussion of these stolen keys on McMahon’s phone.

On February 23, 2020 another homeowner awoke to discover that his Volvo car was missing. The homeowner’s handbag and car keys were also stolen. CCTV captured the theft and the car was later tracked to a Circle K garage on the Ninth Lock Road, Clondalkin. McMahon had tried to use the victim’s card.

Gardaí found the car and found a laptop and an e-scooter that had been stolen in separate home burglaries.

On March 23, 2020 another homeowner awoke to his alarm being activated. His Hyundai vehicle had been stolen from outside his home. This car was recovered three days later in Dublin 22. CCTV footage was analysed and it showed the car being parked up having earlier been travelling in convoy with the previously stolen Volvo.

The same day a Toyota Yaris was stolen after keys were taken from the victim’s home. This car was also later found in Clondalkin.

During the course of another burglary, two vehicles were stolen overnight from outside the victim’s home. Those cars were also later recovered.

A credit card was also stolen during this burglary and three payments were made on this card.

McMahon was also found in possession of more stolen keys that had been taken during the course of a burglary.

The court heard that McMahon was identified on CCTV footage on various occasions.

In April 2020 his phone was seized. Evidence on his phone linked him to the burglaries including discussion of particular vehicles and photographs.

The court heard that McMahon initially took a trial date but a warrant was issued when he didn’t show up at that trial. The warrant was executed and he has been in custody since. He later pleaded guilty to the offences.

The court heard that all vehicles were returned to their owners, but two of the cars were damaged.

He has 114 previous convictions for drug dealing and road traffic offences.

Gda Logan agreed with Rebecca Smith BL, defending, that McMahon had not considered the “obvious impediments” of stealing so many vehicles. The fact that they had no log books and where to store the stolen vehicles.

He accepted that one of the cars had “a particularly unusual registration plate” as it had previously been owned by the Lord Mayor of Dublin.

It was further accepted that he stole within his local community and that he is “a menace while under the influence.”

Judge Sinead Ni Chulachain sentenced McMahon to six years and nine months in prison, but suspended the final two years under strict conditions.