Gardai investigate robbery of postman on Christmas week
Investigations are ongoing after a postman was robbed in Killinarden the week before Christmas.
The An Post employee was delivering mail in Cushlawn Park when his van was robbed on the morning of December 19, the Friday before Christmas.
AUTHOREllen Gough
