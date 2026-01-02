Search
Gardai investigate robbery of postman on Christmas week

Gardai investigate robbery of postman on Christmas week

Ellen GoughJanuary 2, 2026 12:09 pm

Investigations are ongoing after a postman was robbed in Killinarden the week before Christmas.

The An Post employee was delivering mail in Cushlawn Park when his van was robbed on the morning of December 19, the Friday before Christmas.

Read More


Volunteers Ray and Opeyemi honoured

Tallaght

Tallaght local Ray Hurley has been honoured with the Environmental and Animal Care award at the national Volunteer Ireland Awards, while Rathfarnham-based...

‘Nobody prepares you for a trauma such as the death of a child’

Tallaght

A MOTHER whose toddler son died in his sleep has told how a charity gave her family a lifeline by connecting her...

Young man went on theft spree remanded in custody

Tallaght

A YOUNG man who “didn’t have the best start to life” and went on a theft spree following the death of his...

Nuala celebrates 90th birthday with four generations of family

Tallaght

A local lady celebrated her 90th birthday in style on Saturday evening at Thomas Davis GAA in Tallaght, with four generations of...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST