€300,000 allocated to clean up ponds in Tymon and Corkagh

The ponds in Tymon Park will be cleaned up

€300,000 is to be spent on cleaning up the ponds of two South Dublin parks throughout the year after their enhancement works were completed in 2025.

€300k will be forked out to help desilt ponds in Corkagh Park and Tymon Park in 2026 – the largest figure of any work listed on the council’s natural water minor works programme for the year.

The funding for the desilting of the ponds is over a third of the full funding for the council’s national water minor works lineup, which has a total of €865k allocated to it.

A further €200k is also expected to be spent on the Rathfarnham Ponds as the local authority plan to sort an issue with collapsed and blocked pipelines on private land.

The other €365k on the programme for the year is expected to be dished out on several safety reviews, investigations, surcharging issues and observations that will be carried out across the county, some in partnership with national bodies.

South Dublin County Council’s Director of Climate Action Teresa Walsh said there will be “investigations of hotspot flooding” located across the county will see the council cough up €140k in areas in Knocklyon, Lucan, Ballyroan and Firhouse.

Uisce Éireann and South Dublin County Council will work together on combined sewer surcharging at Cloverhill Road at Palmerstown Woods and Butterfield Park & Avenue in Rathfarnham, with €100k worth of funding allocated towards these two works.

Sewer surcharging occurs when the water level in a gravity sewer rises above the pipe crown, meaning it is full and pressurized – this often occurs during wet weather.

A further €50k will go towards similar works on the Whitechurch Road in Rathfarnham, where a new surface water pipeline is required to alleviate flooding problems.

€25k will be invested in observations, with €15k put in an observation following jetting works at Arthur Griffith Park in Lucan, as well as €10k set aside for monitoring the council’s road department’s work on the N81 in Tallaght.

The remaining €50k in the programme will be used to carry out a safety review of all trash screens in South Dublin and follow up with remediation works, and SDCC’s Director of Climate Action noted that the list is “not exhaustive.”

Walsh said: “Obviously, there will be other emergencies or requirements throughout the year as they arise.”

Funded bt the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme