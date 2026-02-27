“We do not use AI to generate automated responses.”

South Dublin County Council has denied that they use artificial intelligence “to generate automated responses” to elected members and members of the public, in response to an issue raised in the Dáil.

The local authority stated that they do not use AI to provide automatic responses to people and that staff deal with queries themselves, with a manager in charge of approving responses.

However, the council did make clear that they use an AI chatbot to assist them in the creation of content.

The local council issued the statement after Dublin Mid-West TD Mark Ward stated in the Dáil last month that he queried the council on the matter and had been told that 25 staff members used AI to generate content, including responses to politicians.

SDCC Director of Digital Services Tommy Kavanagh stated: “All such representations are dealt with directly by staff, and responses are approved by a manager prior to being issued.”

“Through our digital strategy and in line with the Government’s Guidelines for the Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Public Service, Microsoft Copilot is available on a limited basis as a support tool, including to assist with creation of content and for consistency and alignment of corporate communications.”

Microsoft Copilot is an AI companion on Microsoft-powered devices that “helps with your work tasks”, according to the American software company.

A webpage on Microsoft’s Learn explains that Copilot users can enter a prompt, and the AI can respond with information based on that prompt.

The webpage notes that the AI responses are in real-time and can include internet-based content and work content that users have permission to access.

Deputy Ward stated in the Dáil in January: “Before Christmas, I noticed some very unusual language in some of the responses I was getting.

“I contacted South Dublin County Council and asked whether it was using AI to generate the responses.

“The response I got was that it has 25 staff members with access to AI and they use it to generate content, including responses to elected members.

“The council stated it is committed to maintaining human oversight of these responses, but I have concerns.

“I have had to contact the council numerous times about some of the responses I have received which did not make sense.

“I have been using the system since 2016 when I was first elected to South Dublin County Council. I know when I am getting a computerised response that does not make any sense.

“We cannot send them out to constituents.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.