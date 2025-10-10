€300k set aside for transportation plans to help at congestion hotspots

€300,000 has been set aside for Local Transportation Plans in Dublin at congestion hotspots throughout the county, including Lucan.

The work done in Lucan is part of a wider project that will be linked up with the County Development Plan.

Councillor Caroline Brady welcomed the funding but asked for more effective communication with constituents who deal with daily problems.

Cllr Brady said: “Unfortunately, we have a day-to-day traffic issue in Lucan Village and on the Newcastle Road and we’ve been waiting for a long time to do something about those areas.”

Another congestion hotspot identified to be worked on under the Local Transportation Plans includes the Newcastle-Rathcoole area.

Transport consultants are set to be appointed by the end of January 2026 and a detailed analysis of Lucan’s needs in regards to transport will be carried out.

The final report of the Transportation Plan is expected to contain practical and implementable measures that will help to mitigate the traffic issues in Lucan and the surrounding areas.

A public consultation will be undertaken to help develop preferred options for transport changes in Lucan Village and the surrounding urban areas.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.