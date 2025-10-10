Nature Boy is Seán’s personal journey recording Irish birdsong

COMING to The Civic in October, as part of a nationwise sell-out show – ‘Nature Boy’ is a theatre talk by ornithologist Seán Ronayne about his personal journey recording Irish birdsong and his quest to document the country’s biodiversity.

Cork-born ornithologist, wildlife sound-recordist, and award-winning author Seán Ronayne has devoted his life to nature.

After studying Zoology and Marine Biology at UCC, and later specialising in ornithology, Seán began recording the sounds of birds and wildlife: a passion that has since become his life’s work.

In 2021 he set out to record the vocalisations of every Irish bird species. With almost 200 to capture, the project highlights the fragile state of Irish ecology, with 63% of birds now at risk of extinction.

To date, Seán has gathered over 12,000 recordings, with just three species left to find.

In this sound-packed, illustrative talk, Seán will bring audiences on a journey through Irish birds, sharing their sounds, stories and struggles.

Along the way they will get to know Seán, whose hypersensitivity to sound has proven both a struggle and a strength.

This week, The Echo sat down with Sean to discuss ‘Nature Boy’, coming to the Civic on October 14 at 7pm; the show is 60 minutes long with an interval and a 1-hour Q & A at the end.

Books will be available to purchase before and after the show.

What made you want to become an ornithologist?

It was in my blood, and was always meant to be.

My father’s father, ‘Pops’, was a wonderfully gentle soul who loved spending time out in nature, and my father is the same.

He took me out there from the get-go and passed on the generational love for birds to me.

My mother was very much on board too, and although she wasn’t an outdoorsy person, she listened to my gushing stories of the birds I’d seen, she bought me bird books and optics, and she just encouraged it all.

I cherished every moment out there, and one thing led to another.

I studied Zoology in UCC, and specialised in ornithology, and the same was true of my two Masters.

What inspired ‘Nature Boy’?

Nothing really inspired it, assuming you’re referring to the title of my book, and not me as a person! It was my peer-appointed nickname, afterall.

It’s my life story, and I felt like I had something I could give, I guess. My life has been a rollercoaster ride.

I’ve had some very difficult moments, at least from my perspective – a childhood of finding it hard to fit in, a very close call with death, and a struggle in adulthood to find my place in the world. But nature was there for me always.

So it’s a story of not giving up, and how nature is vital for us all, whether we realise that or not.

What has been your favourite part of working on this project and why?

The freedom of following my absolute passion in life.

For me, immersing myself in the sounds of nature is the most beautiful thing I could ever do.

I can be me out there, and block out the stresses of the world.

No pressure, no deadlines, no corporate silly talk. Just raw life. I value all of that so much.

I’ve worked some really soul-sucking jobs. They were pretty meaningless, pressured days.

But now I get to be out in the air, capturing the beauty of nature’s orchestra, and I get to share them with others, and see them smile too.

I heard a brilliant quote, which sums it all up. Happiness is only real when shared. And boy is that true.

Have there been any challenges or struggles of working on this project; if so, how have you navigated them?

Well, it required a lot of work. I had to stay up until 2/3am each night (morning?) for a few years.

I drank a lot of coffee, and didn’t get too much proper sleep.

But I was buzzing with the excitement of the project and the results.

Speaking in front of crowds, believe it or not, has always been my biggest fear, also.

Alba helped me overcome that. She encouraged me to do it.

Every talk I do I’m terrified right up until the moment I walk out there.

Then something very strange happens to me. I mentally black out, and something in me takes over.

I go on a journey and I take the audience with me. I become enraptured by it all, and I relive it on stage.

How can I be nervous when I’m back out there in nature, even if it’s only in my mind.

I often find that I don’t remember my shows and I have to ask Alba how it all went! I have a few shows yet to go – audience members – know that when you’re sitting in your seats waiting for the show to start, I am absolutely right behind that screen or curtain pacing up and down talking myself up!

What was it about the Civic Theatre that drew your eye as a potential venue for this show?

It’s a large, spacious, modern venue, and the Dubs are always a great crowd!

Ye can’t get rid of me, sure wasn’t my daughter born there, somewhat unexpectedly!

What is next for you: do you have any more projects in the pipeline?

Of course! But I can’t be telling you that! I’ll be taking a back seat for a few months (from the public eye, that is) and I’ll be back with several projects to present to you all.

I’ll be looking at another talking tour for the end of next year, also.

A new talk, based around the adventures and projects I’m working on.

Who would you like to thank for helping you with ‘Nature Boy’?

Look, I’ve been very lucky to get the support I have gotten. My partner Alba is a saint. She’s changed my life in so many ways.

She’s so giving, so patient, and so supportive. She’s my everything, and I really mean that. Of course she also brought our wonderful little Laia into the world, and the book is dedicated to her.

I’m fighting to protect Irish nature so that Laia can live in a rich, healthy, biodiverse world, full of wonder and beauty.

My parents of course, started and nourished it all.

Hachette and team were brilliant to work with on the book, and Kathleen Harris, Ross Whitaker, and team were just amazing for the film.

And of course there are all of the supporters out there who have come to my shows. It’s really been so beautiful. This is turning into an Oscars speech now, so I’ll not rattle on any further.

I’ll see ye soon anyway!