JADD mobile outreach van to help addiction service users

At the launch of the JADD mobile outreach van were Donal O’Connell (Chairperson), SDCC Mayor Pamela Kearns, Tommy Gilson (JAAD), Emma Johnston (JAAD) and Amy Halpin (JAAD)

The launch of a mobile outreach van will allow the Jobstown Assisting Drug Dependency (JADD) project to help addiction service users in the wider Tallaght and South Dublin area.

JADD launched their new dedicated mobile outreach vehicle on Friday, September 19 during Recovery Month.

According to Tommy Gilson, manager at JADD, the outreach unit has been in operation since September 2021, in response to an increased demand for substance use services in areas beyond Jobstown like Citywest

Up until now, the service relied on JADD staff operating out of their own cars.

“Although that was great, there was a lot of limitations to do it, we couldn’t provide the kind of services that we needed to provide to people,” he explained.

“The new mobile unit is a significant milestone in how we deliver support to people who are impacted by substance use problems, particularly those who live in areas that don’t have fixed site addiction services, such as Citywest, Saggart, Rathcoole and the Tallaght village area.”

The unit operates as a mobile clinic of sorts, providing harm reduction services, clean drug equipment and Hep C screening, and operates four to five times a week with three dedicated staff members.

The vehicle is fitted with a private consultation area, and with a “soft” communal seating area, where users can sit in and have more casual conversations with staff.

Staff also collect information for referrals for users to the HSE and to JADD for further treatment and services.

They also collect data and report it to the National Drug Treatment Report system, which allows the HSE to assess the level of need for services across all areas.

“A lot of the communities in Tallaght are pretty lucky that they have what we call fixed site services,” Tommy said.

“But as the population has grown in these other areas surrounding Jobstown, they don’t have those fixed site services.”

JADD received funding for the van through the HSE’s response to crack cocaine, and through the Community Recognition Fund from the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht.

The new unit was officially launched on the day by South Dublin Mayor Pamela Kearns, who Tommy thanked for her support alongside staff at the council who has assisted in applications for the Community Recognition Fund.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme