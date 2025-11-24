€422m proposed expenditure budget for council next year

THE proposed 2026 revenue budget by South Dublin County Council presents plans for proposed overall expenditure of €422,581,000.

A draft budget published this week by the local authority reveals a 7.6% increase on the 2025 adopted budget.

SDCC chief executive Colm Ward says the budget will help the council respond to the “critical challenges of housing and climate action” along continued investment in infrastructure and support economic development.

“We will also enhance key services to maintain and improve the physical fabric of the county and we will provide for community, sports, recreational and cultural participation along with the facilities and amenities to support these,” said Mr Ward.

Among the higher cost objectives are €114,543,600 for continued housing delivery by Approved Housing Bodies, and to retain long-term leased social homes (funded by the Department of Housing).

Up to €30,170,300 is set aside to fund maintenance of housing stock including relets and planned maintenance, €7,062,100 for homeless supports and services, and €8,764,200 in housing adaptation and vacancy grants.

Meanwhile, €46,012,600 is for works and maintenance of footpaths, roads, traffic and public lighting, €7,690,600 to manage the natural water network, and €11,814,700 for development planning, management and enforcement.

Social inclusion programmes are receiving €6,279,800, while €7,512,400 is listed for enterprise development and promotion including LEO initiatives and business supports, with an additional €3,750,000 for tourism development and promotion.

An increase to commercial rates of approximately 1.5% is proposed to “support expanded service delivery and forward planning for future development of the county.”

The elected members’ decision to apply a 7.5% reduction in Local Property Tax “showed great local leadership” and provides €3,024,846 in discretionary income for priority local services and projects.

“The huge volume of work undertaken to prepare this budget by Ronan FitzGerald, Director of Finance, and his team in our Finance Department is greatly appreciated.

‘I also sincerely thank the senior management team and all staff for their support and contributions throughout the process to inform a budget which provides each team in the council with the means to deliver on their plans for their workstreams and service areas,” said Mr Ward.