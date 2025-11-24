Search
Nurse (31) spat at hatch in Tallaght Garda Station
Maurice GarveyNovember 24, 2025 9:49 am

A NURSE who spat at a Tallaght Garda Station hatch was remanded on bail for a restorative justice hearing and a medical report.

Annum Theophilus Tetty (31), with an address at a B&B in Dún Laoghaire, appeared before Tallaght District Court, charged with a public order offence.

Garda Samuel Lafferty told the court that on March 18, 2025, gardai arrested the accused under a public order offence and conveyed him to Tallaght Garda Station.

At the station, Mr Tetty became aggressive and spat at the hatch.

The court heard the damage to the perspex glass was €150.

Defence solicitor Ciara Ní Ghabhann said her client is originally from Ghana, came to Ireland to work as a nurse and there was concern that a conviction could affect his status in the country.

The court heard Mr Tetty was admitted to a psychiatric unit four days after the date in question and has no previous convictions.

Ms Ní Ghabhann said her client was willing to repay the cost of damages and make a donation to charity.

She said no drinking was involved at the time of the offence, which was during an “acute period of intense stress at home” for her client.

Judge Patricia McNamara remanded Mr Tetty on continuing bail to the Restorative Justice list to check medical records, and appear back at Tallaght District Court on December 16.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme

