Mass to resume at church after fire at parish centre
The smoke damage to the toilets

James Roulston MooneyNovember 24, 2025 10:09 am

St Matthew’s Roman Catholic Church in Ballyfermot is expected to resume full evening mass services this week, over two weeks after a fire broke out in the Parish Centre.

The fire at the centre was spotted at around 7pm on the evening of Sunday, November 2 by a member of the public and did not spread to the church.

