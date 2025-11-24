CCTV cameras vandalised monitoring illegal dumping

Three CCTV cameras were vandalised as the council made use of the technology to investigate reports of illegal dumping across South Dublin.

The local authority’s Waste Enforcement and Licencing wing set up seven overt CCTV cameras at various locations where reports of illegal dumping had been received as part of a trial to combat the issue.

Three of these cameras were vandalised throughout the monitoring period from July to September and the damaged materials were replaced.

The team recorded eight instances of alleged illegal dumping, all of which took place during daylight hours.

Individuals captured on camera were invited to attend an ‘interview under caution’ regarding the alleged incident but none attended and proceedings have now been initiated.

Reports of illegal dumping are initially referred to and investigated by the Council’s Litter Warden Service.

If evidence is found then enforcement action may be pursued and, following investigation, these cases are referred to the Public Realm section for the removal of waste.

The council endeavours to arrange removal of dumped material within 48 hours where possible but note that “this may not always be achievable.”

The local authority cited factors such as the volume and nature of waste alleged to have been illegally dumped, site accessibility and the availability of resources or specialised equipment that may need to be utilised.

However, they state that the removal of illegal dumping is prioritised and every effort is made to ensure timely removal within a 48-hour time period to maintain clean and safe public spaces.

All illegal dumping incidents that South Dublin County Council are made aware of are logged into the Environmental Complaints system.

The locations and dates for the next installation of CCTV to monitor reports of illegal dumping are currently being finalised.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

