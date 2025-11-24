Light industrial unit on market at €450k in South City Business Park

A light industrial unit, located in a busy Tallaght business park is now on the market for €450,000.

Schnittger Bourne is pleased to bring this light industrial unit to market, a high-quality two-storey, mid terrace property in South City Business Park, Whitestown Way, Tallaght.

The unit extends to approximately 230 sqm in size and incorporates ground and first floor office spaces, a WC and warehouse space with approx. 6.5m internal ceiling height.

Access to the unit is to the front elevation, via a pedestrian door and loading access via an automated shutter door.

There are two designated parking spaces assigned to this unit, situated in an actively managed development.

The South City Business Park is located in Tallaght, Dublin 24, approximately 2.5 km from the N81/M50 junction, providing convenient connectivity to major road networks.

The park is easily accessible via Whitestown Way and is served by public transport, including a number of Dublin Bus routes and the Red Luas Line.

The starting price for the property is €450,000.

Viewings are by appointment only, for more information contact Laura Bourne at Schnittger Bourne