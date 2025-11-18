€4m provided to projects from proceeds of crime

Over €4million in funding awarded to community safety projects across Dublin has come from proceeds of crime being redistributed back into local communities.

Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O’Callaghan has announced the allocation of €4.4 million through the Community Safety Fund to 42 community safety projects nationwide.

The Community Safety Fund redirects the proceeds of crime seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and An Garda Siochana back into communities.

The Fund will support 42 community safety projects across the country, almost double the number of projects funded by the first Community Safety Fund in 2022 and a 33% increase on the €3 million awarded in 2024.

Successful projects this year focus on a broad range of thematic areas that include domestic, sexual and gender-based violence (DSGBV); countering drug related intimidation; addiction recovery and substance misuse; and violence reduction.

Youth support, community reintegration of offenders; trauma informed and restorative approaches as well as initiatives supporting minority or marginalised groups have also been funded.

Dublin South City Partnership, a Crumlin-based local development company which addresses issues of disadvantage, unemployment and social exclusion in Dublin South City, was among the 12 Dublin projects to be awarded funding.

“We’re thrilled to share that Dublin South City Partnership has received €62,800 from the Community Safety Fund!” they said in a statement.

“This funding will support two of our youth-focused programmes, Make It with My Mentor with Dublin 12 Men’s Shed, and Fast Track Academy with City Wise Education.

“Both initiatives aim to empower young people through mentoring, learning, and positive community engagement,” they added.

Other groups awarded funding include Saoirse Domestic Violence Services who received €107,000 for their INSPIRE Family Project; Dublin Rape Crisis Centre who were awarded €149,547 for “Improving Community Safety in relation to Sexual Violence”; Childhood Development Initiative in Fettercairn who were awarded €90,000 for Restorative Futures and Citywise Education in Jobstown, awarded €60,000 for their Citywise Engage project.

Minister O’Callaghan hailed the Community Safety Fund as an “important and effective element in achieving stronger, safer communities”.

“It ensures that the proceeds of crime seized by CAB and An Garda Síochána are re-invested back into communities to enhance safety and security in those communities,” he said.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme