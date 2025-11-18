Search
Two-storey unit at shopping centre on sale for €350,000
The unit in Ballyowen Shopping Centre

James Roulston MooneyNovember 18, 2025 9:50 am

An interesting investment opportunity with the chance for minimal outgoings in South Dublin has been recently listed on Daft.

A two-storey unit in Ballyowen Castle Shopping Centre in Lucan has been listed for sale on Daft for €350,000.

Unit 9 in Ballyowen Castle Shopping Centre features a recently refurbished ground-floor barber shop owned by a long-term tenant.

The first floor is divided into two separate rooms, with the front room sublet by the tenant to a clothing alteration business and the rear unit currently vacant after a sublet concluded.

The vacant unit was previously occupied by a company who operated an antenna from the attic and offers the buyer the opportunity to earn an additional €5,000 per annum in rental income.

A common area within the unit offers shared toilets that people can avail of.

The current rent is listed as €25,000 per annum, with the tenant noted to be covering the service charge of €3,311.76 + VAT per annum.

The landlord is expected to insure the building every year but the property is viewed as a net investment.

The unit built in the mid-1990’s sits within a well-established neighbourhood shopping centre with steady footfall and complementary occupiers.

Ballyowen Castle Shopping Centre is a well-established suburban retail centre in Lucan, serving a large residential catchment.

Other units within the shopping centre include grocery stores, retail outlets and cafés, promising a steady flow of customers.

The area that the shopping centre is located within benefits from excellent local amenities, strong population growth, and easy access to the N4 and M50.

The unit is served well by public transport, with bus routes like the C1 and L54 only 100m away.

Approved planning also exists for an extension to be provided to all units under a canopy, offering future rental and capital growth.

