€5 million wastewater network is essential for housing delivery
Works on the Belgard Road which involve a new 650m new sewer pipeline

€5 million wastewater network is essential for housing delivery

Echo StaffOctober 20, 2025 11:24 am

Uisce Éireann is investing €5 million to upgrade the wastewater network in Cookstown, Tallaght.

This vital project will provide the required capacity to support the future potential development of up to 1,600 new homes. Works underway involve the installation of 650m of new sewer pipeline on the Belgard and Airton Roads.

