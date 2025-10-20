€5 million wastewater network is essential for housing delivery
Uisce Éireann is investing €5 million to upgrade the wastewater network in Cookstown, Tallaght.
This vital project will provide the required capacity to support the future potential development of up to 1,600 new homes. Works underway involve the installation of 650m of new sewer pipeline on the Belgard and Airton Roads.
Echo Staff
