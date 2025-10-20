‘Fake news’ you should read a little more on astro pitches

Concerns over microplastics entering the south Dublin ecosystem from all-weather pitch surfaces led to sharp exchanges between councillors at a recent meeting.

Cllr Mick Duff (Ind) interjected during Cllr Jess Spear’s (PBP-S) speaking time, calling her comments about materials in synthetic pitch surfaces “fake news”, at the recent full council meeting on Monday, October 13.

Cllr Spear was commenting on a motion on playing pitches across the county, highlighting what she called the “negative impact of microplastics used in astro pitches, from the forever chemicals used in synthetic grass to the carcinogenic materials used in rubber infill”.

It was at this point Cllr Duff called out “fake news” from across the chamber at his fellow Tallaght councillor.

“Why are they banned by the EU then?” called back Cllr Spear, as Mayor Pamela Kearns called for order from the chamber.

The EU ban mentioned by Cllr Spear refers to Regulation (EU) 2023/2055 which restricts synthetic polymer microparticles on their own or intentionally added to mixtures with the aim of reducing the emission of microplastics in everyday products in order to protect the environment, a ban that will come into full effect in 2031.

However, South Dublin County Council’s director of climate action Teresa Walsh said that the council “will not be using microplastics in infill”.

“We’re aware of the ban that’s coming down the tracks in 2031, we will be using organic alternatives to that that will be biodegradable,” she said.

Speaking to The Echo afterwards, Cllr Spear laughed off her exchange with Cllr Duff, calling it “bizarre”.

“I thought ‘are you joking?’” she said, adding that she was “delighted” to hear the council’s response that they would be using different infill, as that was the first she had heard of it.

Cllr Duff said he called Cllr Spear out over her comments as there is “no truth in that”.

“Yes I called it fake news, she’s not on the council long enough to have sat through a proper briefing on an astro pitch, she admitted she hadn’t come across the pitch strategy before, but she should read a little bit more about astro pitches, because that will tell you the actual facts,” he said.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme