Open-access duct network to be installed in county

An open-access duct network is set to be installed across South Dublin in the next 12 months.

The new duct network is expected to provide digital connectivity for hard-to-reach areas in the region and enhance South Dublin’s attractiveness to businesses.

The project is set to be funded by a blend of public investment, private capital, and potential government digital infrastructure grants.

Multiple service operators will be able to avail themselves of the upcoming network as South Dublin County Council hope that the installation will lead to a reduction in average broadband deployment time and cost.

The works also aim to ensure SDCC can control and facilitate the delivery of the high bandwidth requirements of Data Centres.

Many data centres exist in South Dublin at business parks such as Grange Castle, with more set to be opened.

Works are expected to begin with priority zones, such as business parks, new housing, and regeneration areas and then expand region wide.

Existing ducts will be mapped and coordination with pre-existing public works projects like BusConnects is set to take place to avoid maximum disruption and cost.

This will also be done with the hopes of providing a more environmentally friendly approach and reduce the potential carbon impact of multiple projects.

Third party works will also be leveraged in the creation and rollout of the new duct network.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.