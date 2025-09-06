€500,000 EuroMillions Quick Pick ticket sold in Kilnamanagh

The National Lottery is now urging all players in the Kilnamanagh area to check their tickets carefully

A EuroMillions Plus player is celebrating an incredible win this morning after scooping the €500,000 top prize in last night’s draw, September 5.

The person purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket, on the day of the draw, from Dunnes Stores, Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre in Tallaght.

The winning numbers in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw were: 14, 16, 35, 41 and 45.

Emma Monaghan, National Lottery spokesperson, said “Huge congratulations to our latest EuroMillions Plus winner in Dublin – what a fantastic start to the weekend.

“There was also one jackpot winner in Spain in last night’s EuroMillions draw. In total, over 48,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.”

The National Lottery is now urging all players in the Kilnamanagh area to check their tickets carefully and if you’re holding the winning ticket, be sure to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to arrange the collection of your prize.