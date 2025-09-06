Search
€500,000 EuroMillions Quick Pick ticket sold in Kilnamanagh
The National Lottery is now urging all players in the Kilnamanagh area to check their tickets carefully

€500,000 EuroMillions Quick Pick ticket sold in Kilnamanagh

William O ConnorSeptember 6, 2025 10:07 am

A EuroMillions Plus player is celebrating an incredible win this morning after scooping the €500,000 top prize in last night’s draw, September 5.

The person purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket, on the day of the draw, from Dunnes Stores, Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre in Tallaght.

The winning numbers in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw were: 14, 16, 35, 41 and 45.

The EuroMillions plus ticket was purchased in Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre on Friday.

Emma Monaghan, National Lottery spokesperson, said “Huge congratulations to our latest EuroMillions Plus winner in Dublin – what a fantastic start to the weekend.

“There was also one jackpot winner in Spain in last night’s EuroMillions draw. In total, over 48,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.”

The National Lottery is now urging all players in the Kilnamanagh area to check their tickets carefully and if you’re holding the winning ticket, be sure to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to arrange the collection of your prize.

Read More


Family concerned for the welfare of missing Daniel (63)

Latest

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in locating the whereabouts of Daniel Wilson (63), who was reported missing from Tallaght,...

Gardai seek help in finding missing Tanya (38)

Latest

Update: Tanya Keogh (38) who was reported missing from Tallaght, Dublin 24 on Monday, 1st September 2025, has been located safe and...
large

Pipe bombs found in house by gardai in Jobstown

Latest

Pipe bombs were discovered in a house in Jobstown on Monday evening during a search by gardai. The bomb squad was called...

This weeks front pages – September 4, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST