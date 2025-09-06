School secretaries and caretakers strike action withdrawn

Fórsa trade union has confirmed that agreement has been reached at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) designed to bring the current strike by school secretaries and caretakers to an end.

Fórsa confirmed that strike action will be withdrawn to allow the implementation of the agreement.

School secretaries and caretakers have been on strike in Tallaght, Lucan, Clondalkin, Ballyfermot and nationwide since schools returned from the summer holidays.

The key element of the agreement is a Government commitment to negotiate comparable pension entitlements for school secretaries and caretakers.

Fórsa said this breakthrough represents the first time the State has formally accepted the principle that these essential staff should not be excluded from pension entitlements comparable to those available to teachers and SNAs.

In addition, the agreement provides for structured discussions on other parts of the union’s claim. This includes the conclusion of a pay framework agreement for caretakers (as agreed in the 2022 WRC process), access to bereavement leave, access to sick leave and acute illness protocols, and the full implementation of payroll arrangements.

Fórsa said these measures reflect long-standing issues that its members have campaigned to resolve.

Fórsa’s head of education, Andy Pike, said: “Tonight’s agreement at the WRC is a major step forward for school secretaries and caretakers. The commitment to negotiate comparable pension entitlements is a significant advance, and one that our members have fought hard to achieve. Alongside progress on sick pay, leave, and payroll arrangements, it provides a fair basis for our members to return to their schools and communities.

“This agreement reflects the determination of school secretaries and caretakers, who have stood together over the past week in pursuit of fairness and equal treatment. It is now the responsibility of the State to honour this agreement and deliver on its commitments.”