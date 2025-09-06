Bastick joins Dubs senior football management team

FORMER Dublin star Denis Bastick from Tallaght will join Ger Brennan’s Senior Football management team ahead of the 2026 inter-county season.

The talented midfielder who is a member of Templeogue Synge Street will link up with former Dubs players Dean Rock and Stephen Cluxton along with Professor Niall Moyna in what is an impressive set-up.

Bastick has five All-Ireland medals to his credit and eight Leinster medals and retired from the inter county scene in 2017.

Ger Brennan was appointed as Dublin Senior Football manager last month.

He and his management team have all been heavily involved in bringing All-Ireland success to Dublin over the past 15 years.

Dean, Denis and Stephen played alongside Ger in multiple All-Ireland-winning teams, while Niall was part of the management team for Dublin’s All-Ireland success in 2011.

“Dublin GAA are very fortunate to have such a high calibre management team leading our Senior Footballers”, says Dublin County Board Chairman Ken O’Sullivan.

“Ger, himself, has been hugely successful as both a player and coach across his career.

“I’m delighted to see Dean, Denis and Stephen get involved with the management of the Dublin Senior Football team, having previously given so much to Dublin GAA during their playing careers.

“All three are among the most decorated players the game has ever seen and have been part of panels that have brought historic levels of success to Dublin over the last 15 years.

“Niall has also played a key role in the success and growth of Gaelic Games in the county with Dublin, with St Vincents and with DCU at colleges level.

“I’d like to wish Ger, his management team and the panel all the very best for the 2026 campaign and beyond”.