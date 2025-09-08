Government slammed over rent crisis situation

The Government has “no interest” in solving the rental crisis, said a Dublin South West TD as the price of renting an apartment in Tallaght keeps rising.

According to the latest Irish Rental Report published on Daft.ie, that covers Q2 2025, renting a one-bed apartment in the Dublin 24 area now costs an average of €1,483, an increase of 4.2 per cent compared to previous data.

A two-bed apartment has risen to a monthly cost of €1,795, which particularly struck Sinn Féin TD, Sean Crowe.

“A two-bed in Tallaght now costs almost €22,000 a year if you were to sign the lease today,” he commented. “How can you hope to raise a family in our own place when it takes a whole wage to afford a roof over your heads?”

“The latest Daft.ie report shows that rents in south county Dublin are rising at higher rates than the average across the state. Rents are up 7.9 per cent year on year and is only further proof that this government has no interest in solving the rents crisis that is tormenting workers and families.”

The report showed that in West County, where most of the developments are being built, rents are up 9 per cent.

Availability, on the other hand, is down 15 per cent, with “just over 1,350 homes available to rent in Dublin” last month.

According to Deputy Crowe, not enough of the yearly new builds are social and affordable homes, which ends up “trapping” people in the rental market where yearly increases “outpace rise in wages.”

“With big commercial landlords and investment firms hoovering up 75 per cent of all new builds in Dublin last year, this means that hundreds of thousands of people are trapped in the rental market,” he said.

“This is a landlord government with a landlord agenda. ( . . . ) They refuse to build social and affordable homes that would allow us to break the cycle and have a housing and rental market that serves the people rather than the other way round.”