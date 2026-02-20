Search
€500,000 EuroMillions ticket sold in Tallaght

€500,000 EuroMillions ticket sold in Tallaght

William O ConnorFebruary 20, 2026 12:01 pm

A EuroMillions player in Tallaght became the biggest winner in Ireland on Tuesday night after scooping the top prize of €500,000 in the Plus draw.

The winner purchased their winning ticket at Dunnes Stores in The Square Shopping Centre in Tallaght.

The winning numbers in the Tuesday, February 17, EuroMillions Plus draw were – 08, 09, 17, 23, 36. 

The top prize winner, who now has a ticket worth €500,000, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

They should contact the Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to visit Lottery Headquarters to collect their prize.

Over the past seven days, three National Lottery players in Dublin have won big across Lotto and EuroMillions.

Read More


€2.5 million is allocated for roadworks repairs and projects

News

Almost €2.5 million in funding has been allocated for 147 roadworks repairs and projects around Tallaght for 2026. A portion has also...

Citywise students ‘powerful act of bravery and self-expression’

Tallaght

Eight teenagers from across Tallaght took part in a special showcase to share their stories and demonstrate skills they had learned during...

This weeks front pages – February 19, 2026

Latest

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas. Support local journalism by picking...

Cannabis worth €730,000 seized in Tallaght

Latest

CANNABIS worth an estimated €730,000 was seized and one man arrested in Tallaght on Thursday. Members of the Garda National Drugs and...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST