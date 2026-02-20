€500,000 EuroMillions ticket sold in Tallaght

A EuroMillions player in Tallaght became the biggest winner in Ireland on Tuesday night after scooping the top prize of €500,000 in the Plus draw.

The winner purchased their winning ticket at Dunnes Stores in The Square Shopping Centre in Tallaght.

The winning numbers in the Tuesday, February 17, EuroMillions Plus draw were – 08, 09, 17, 23, 36.

The top prize winner, who now has a ticket worth €500,000, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

They should contact the Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to visit Lottery Headquarters to collect their prize.

Over the past seven days, three National Lottery players in Dublin have won big across Lotto and EuroMillions.