Busy time for Donore Harriers

THE past week has been extremely busy for Donore Harriers athletes across road, track and cross country events.

The men’s national league team reached the national indoor league final where they finished eighth.

The club also has several members who are currently situated in the U.S competing at the David Hemery valentine invitational.

Louis O’Loughlin currently is studying at Adams State University and broke four minutes for the first time in the mile becoming the 5th Donore Harriers Athlete to do so. He managed a finish of 3.59.54.

Abdel Laadjel was another, representing University of Oregon, he finished the 3000m with a time of 7.48.74.

The club also had numerous members compete at the national masters and intermediate cross country championships which were recently held in Abbotstown.

The men’s M50 team of Bernard Geraghty, Des Trimble, Emmet O’Briain and Sean Fox as the first four scorers finished silver with Geraghty earning a bronze in the M50 category.

The men’s intermediate team of Kevin O’Boyle, Noah Ferron, Eoin Gormley, Simon O’Toole, Cain Mahony, Sean McCarthy and Taike Naito won bronze.

The men’s M35 team finished in eighth position while the women’s inter team finished sixth with Ariana Ball, Lousie Kelly. Claire Mulligan ran the masters.

The club saw considerable recent success in the long distance running also.

Wayne Waldron retained the national 50km title at Donadea with a new pb of 2.59.55.

John Travers ran 2.18 in the Seville marathon which was a new PB, Robert Murphy managed 2.38.

Manuel Fontaine ran 1.24 at the Barcelona half marathon.