Rovers and St Pat’s set for ‘Luas Derby’ in Tallaght

Stephen Bradley’s Shamrock Rovers side will kick off their new campaign in Tallaght Stadium this evening

Shamrock Rovers host St Patrick’s Athletic this evening in the ‘Luas Derby’ in what will be the home side’s opening game of the season.

Previous scheduled ties against Dundalk and Shelbourne were postponed due to weather conditions.

Stephen Bradley spoke on the constant delay to the 2026 season.

“Yes, exactly. It’s been frustrating but there’s nothing anybody could have done, the weather is the weather. So, we’re really looking forward to getting going, kicking off the season and getting back into it.”

“Nothing beats competitive games, we all know that, but it has given us a couple of more weeks to get ready for the season and get players up to speed so that’s been good. We’re just looking forward to getting going now.”

The delay in starting off their season has allowed Drogheda to drag themselves six points ahead with two wins while Bohemians and Derry have four points under their belts.

While Rovers of course will have two games in hand on these teams, their fixture list is going to be even more congested in trying to fit in these two games with the side likely making another venture into Europe this year.

Pat’s have a single point on the board after securing a draw in their opening game against Bohemians in the Aviva though faced a similar issue last Friday when their game against Galway United was called off at Richmond Park.

Their meetings in 2025 saw Rovers get the better of Pat’s in two out of four games including a resounding 4-0 thumping at Tallaght Stadium but Bradley is under no illusions heading into tonight’s game.

“Yes they will [be a tough test]l. We saw it last year and I don’t doubt they’ll be the same this year. They’ve got some really good players, dangerous players and they’re always good games between us. I expect tonight to be no different.”

The last time the teams met it was Pat’s who came out on top with a Simon Power goal being the difference maker towards the end of last season.

Admittedly Rovers had effectively won the title at this stage, and the result was part of a run of form which saw them lose four of their last five games in the league.

Things will be noticeably different for both teams with new personnel lining up.

Jake Mulraney will be a name on the lips of fans from both sides as the Shamrock Rovers forward could make his league debut against his old club.

Mulraney joined Rovers in the summer in a swap deal which saw Darragh Nugent go the opposite way.