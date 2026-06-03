€62k allocated to community groups through Social Credit Scheme

A total of €62,000 in funding was allocated to community groups through the Social Credit Scheme in 2025.

Since the start of this year, there has been a significant increase in participation from local community groups.

Community clean up groups are encouraged to take advantage of equipment and supports that are offered by the council.

The Social Credits Scheme is offered to different bodies such as community groups, residents’ associations, and youth organisations.

The Scheme encourages groups to contribute to making their area a cleaner and safer environment for all by offering litter picking equipment and the enhancement of facilities through re-painting.

To allow groups to carry out litter-picking safely and effectively, resources including heavy-duty refuse sacks, litter pickers, durable gloves, biodegradable leaf bags, anti-litter signage, high-visibility vests, and gardening tools are provided by the council.

As part of the Scheme, the Environment Awareness Section of the council offer the removal of any bagged waste materials after the community clean-up.

The SDCC also run public awareness and educational initiatives such as “Zero Trace” and “Zero Waste” with the aim to reduce litter and involve schools and communities in anti-litter and anti-graffiti efforts.

The annual “Picker Pals” Programme, which is funded by the SDCC, educates primary school students on the impact of litter and encourages waste reduction.

In order to avail of these resources, groups must fill out the SDCC’s Social Credit System Application Form, which is available at their website, and liaising with the Environmental Awareness team at envawareness@sdublincoco.ie.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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