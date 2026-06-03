Turning handwoven bags hobby into a business

Almost two years ago, one Lucan resident’s hobby and “meditative” practice became a business after her knitting caught the attention of neighbours.

Iryna Illina created her business Illina in August 2024 to sell handwoven statement bags that she had initially begun to create for personal use and for relaxation, two years after she had to flee her home country of Ukraine.

She realised the potential of what she was knitting when the people of Lucan and the rest of Dublin were always starting a conversation over them.

Iryna said: “So it started as a hobby, and I notice a huge response from people on the street, so people met me somewhere and asked, “Oh my God, I like your bag, where did you buy it?

“So, I understood that maybe I need to try to make it not only for myself and my friends, but maybe for other people and that’s how it started.”

Iryna has gained recognition from the industry as well for her tasteful weaving of fashion and art.

She is part of DCCI, the national agency for craft and design in Ireland and part of CIFD also, the Council of Irish Fashion Designers.

Iryna left the Ukraine in 2022 after war broke out with Russia, and the practice of knitting helped her to work through the stress of finding herself in a different country due to circumstances out of her control.

“After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, I moved to Ireland and had to rebuild my life from scratch.

“Creativity became much more than a hobby for me. Working with my hands helped me manage stress and feel grounded during a very difficult period.

“Knitting became almost meditative.”

When she took the first steps to starting her business, Iryna got in contact with the South Dublin Local Enterprise Office.

The local businesswoman noted that the LEO were a “huge help” for her and offered seminars on how to market a product, how to manage taxes and use social media as a tool, among many others.

She also noted their support, knowledge and encouragement were valuable to her as she looked to grow Illina into a known brand – now, her handbags can be seen in stores all over the country, such as Avoca, Lips and P’s, Lux Boutique in Kilkenny and many more

In March, Iryna was shortlisted in the Creative category at the South Dublin LEO awards and stated that the boost it gave her reminded her of how far she has come.

“When you build something from scratch, especially after rebuilding your life in a new country, moments like that really matter.”

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