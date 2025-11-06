€750,000 guide price for one acre site in Bohernabreena

A one acre “prime development” site zoned for residential use near the Dublin Mountains is now on the market with a guide price of €750,000.

Ideally located in Bohernabreena, the site benefits from its proximity to local amenities including sports clubs, schools and retail outlets.

While being close to the greater Dublin city amenities, this site is also situated just on the doorstep of the Dublin mountains, providing a perfect combination of city and countryside living.

This site is close to Old Bawn, Tallaght, providing a wealth of amenities in the surrounding area such as a community centre, shopping centre and eateries.

Further afield, but still within easy reach are the services of Firhouse and Tallaght, with amenities such as Tallaght University Hospital only a 10 minute drive away.

A range of outdoor experiences surround the property, with Kiltipper Park, Bohernabreena Reservoir Park and a local Pitch and Putt club close by to name just a few.

The site is currently zoned as RES N’ under the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028, the objective of which is to provide for new residential communities in accordance with approved area plans.

The site has no planning permissions.