Tallaght sock company opens up four new pop-up shops
A Tallaght sock company is getting ready for the busy Christmas season by opening four pop-up shops around Dublin, with some very important new staff as well.
Thomp2 Socks, founded in 2019 by father and son duo Finbar and Thomas Barry, has hired four staff members with Down Syndrome to help staff their pop-ups this November.
AUTHOREllen Gough
