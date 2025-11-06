Search
Tallaght sock company opens up four new pop-up shops
Ethan Dean, Nathan Sako, Daniel Kennedy and Stephen Murphy

Ellen GoughNovember 6, 2025 11:08 am

A Tallaght sock company is getting ready for the busy Christmas season by opening four pop-up shops around Dublin, with some very important new staff as well.

Thomp2 Socks, founded in 2019 by father and son duo Finbar and Thomas Barry, has hired four staff members with Down Syndrome to help staff their pop-ups this November.

