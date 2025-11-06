Search
Al Porter will donate money from Vicar Street gigs to Archie’s Army fundraiser
Al Porter plays in Vicar Street

Michael HowleyNovember 6, 2025 11:19 am

Comedian and Tallaght native Al Porter will be taking to the stage in Vicar Street this weekend as he continues with his show ‘Alogrithm’ which has been going on since the end of August.

Porter’s gigs donate a percentage of the profits to various different charities with Friday’s gig set to go towards the Archie’s Army fundraiser.

