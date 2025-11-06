‘Rubbish’ outlook after wall removal

Locals in Bawnogue are upset at the removal of a boundary wall between the rear of shops and the green space nearby.

Residents of Alpine Heights have complained about the view caused by the removal of the rear wall at Bawnogue Shopping Centre and have asked for a replacement boundary to be placed in its stead.

With the wall gone, people can look out their window across the green space and have a clear view of rubbish bins located at the back of the centre and the rear of the building.

Councillor William Carey noted that this replacement boundary could take several forms.

Cllr Carey said: “The council has given a reply to us saying that it’s all public property and, you know, there’s no need for a boundary wall, so they don’t want to put a boundary wall in.

“But we’re looking for some sort of change in boundary treatment, whether it be through shrubbery or whatever it will take.”

The Clondalkin coun-cillor explained that residents across the green would have a view of the “more industrial side” of the shopping centre from their houses than a person who would catch a glimpse of it from the front.

He added that the council is set to bring in car-parking spaces and electric charging points at the back of Bawnogue Shopping Centre but added that it does not negate the need to separate the two contrasting but neigh-bouring locations.

“The bad appearance from the rear of the shops there form a visual aspect to the back of Alpine estate there – that’s an issue that needs to be sorted.

“I do think we could still do with some hedges and some shrubbery along there to clearly define the break between the green and the units themselves.”

