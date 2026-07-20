Early intervention service launched . . .

Bridget Harney (Clinical Specialist Occupational Therapist, Ballyfermot EIP), Dr Karen O’Connor (Consultant Psychiatrist and National Clinical Lead for Early Intervention in Psychosis), Dr Hugh Ramsay (Ballyfermot EIP Consultant), Minister for Mental Health, Mary Butler TD; Niamh Quinlivan (Integrated Service Lead for Children’s Services and Adult Mental Health Services, Dublin South-West), Kate Killeen White (Regional Executive Officer, HSE Dublin and Midlands), and Dr Yolande Ferguson (Regional Clinical Lead for Mental Health HSE Dublin Midlands)

The newly established Early Intervention Psychosis Team based at Ballyfermot Primary Care Centre was officially launched by Minister for Mental Health, Mary Butler TD.

The service, which was funded by Minister Butler in last year’s Budget and developed in line with the National Clinical Programme for Early Intervention Psychosis will provide specialist mental health support for those experiencing psychosis.

The multi-disciplinary team will provide evidence-based, recovery-focused care to individuals experiencing psychosis and their families over a three-year period.

The service aims to reduce delays in assessment and treatment, maximise recovery through high-quality biological, psychological and social interventions.

It will also help to prevent relapse, and support people to achieve positive outcomes in areas such as education, employment and relationships.

Approximately 80,000 people across the Ballyfermot and Lucan area will be able to avail of this important service and reach the help they need.

The team will be located within the award-winning Ballyfermot Primary Care Centre, which has served the local community for over a decade providing a large range of critical services across primary care, mental health and addiction services.

Launching the new service, Minister for Mental Health, Mary Butler TD, said: “Early intervention is one of the most effective ways to improve outcomes for people experiencing psychosis.

“By providing specialist support at the earliest possible stage, we can significantly reduce the impact of illness, support recovery, and help people continue to participate fully in family, education, employment and community life.”

Regional Executive Officer, HSE Dublin and Midlands, Kate Killeen White, expressed the importance of early intervention when it comes to treating psychosis, saying: “The establishment of a dedicated Early Intervention Psychosis Team reflects a growing body of evidence that timely, specialist intervention can transform lives and improve long-term outcomes.

“We are proud to support a model of care that places recovery, family engagement and community-based treatment at its centre, while building capacity for future expansion across other region.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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