President’s Recognition for One to Watch Donna McGee

A Kncoklyon artist and entrepreneur was recognised with the President’s Recognition One to Watch Award at the Network Ireland Dublin Business Awards for her work.

Painter Donna McGee was awarded the gong for building an art business inspired by Ireland’s landscapes, creating oil paintings from her studio of seascapes full of life.

After a career in finance, she followed her passion in painting and has spent two decades developing her body of work from her studio, while her paintings are now collected in Ireland and internationally.

Donna said: “Receiving the One to Watch Award is a wonderful honour and offers great encouragement at this stage of my journey.

“As an artist, much of the work that I do happens quietly behind the scenes, so to have that recognised by Network Ireland means a lot to me.

“It gives me confidence to continue building a business that celebrates Ireland’s landscape while creating artwork that brings beauty, calm and connection into people’s homes.”

The local artist and entrepreneur noted that she chooses to paint what is felt rather that seen – shifting light, the rhythm of the sea, the weight of the weather and the quiet presence of land over time.

The end result offers a balance between the traditional landscape painting and contemporary abstraction, creating pieces that bring a sense of calm, connection and place into modern homes.

Donna credits Network Ireland Dublin with setting her up with opportunities to connect with talented, inspiring and supportive women in business.

The ability to work alongside some of these experienced entrepreneurs has allowed the artist to develop a greater confidence to grow her creative business.

As she continues to create and curate new collections and expand her audience both nationally and internationally, the award recognises not just what has already been achieved but what is to come also.

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