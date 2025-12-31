Echo Year in Review August 2025
Tallaght recorded highest birthrate in entire country in 2022
(August 7 Edition) Tallaght recorded the highest birth rate in the entire country in 2022, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) data released based on Local Electoral Areas.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Echo Year in Review February 2025Year in Review 2025
Young people celebrate inclusivity(February 6 Edition) Over a hundred young people gathered in Ballyfermot to celebrate inclusivity and praise the re-election of...
Echo Year in Review May 2025Year in Review 2025
Echo celebrates 45 years(May 1 Edition) The Echo staff celebrated the 45th anniversary of the newspaper by telling readers about its history,...
Echo Year in Review June 2025Year in Review 2025
St Anne’s GAA Club pays tribute to Gerry Anderson who passed away(June 5 Eddition) The Tallaght GAA community paid tributes to St...
Echo Year in Review July 2025Year in Review 2025
Sean ‘The Doc’ Doherty passed away(July 10 edition) Captain of Heffo’s army and Wanderers GAA’s most decorated player ever Sean ‘The Doc’...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.