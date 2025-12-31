Search
Echo Year in Review August 2025
(August 14 Edition) Tánaiste Simon Harris was asked to resign over the handling of the case of Harvey Morrison Sherratt (9), a Clondalkin boy with scoliosis who faced delays in accessing surgery and eventually passed away.

Echo Year in Review August 2025

Echo StaffDecember 31, 2025 11:06 am

Tallaght recorded highest birthrate in entire country in 2022

(August 7 Edition) Tallaght recorded the highest birth rate in the entire country in 2022, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) data released based on Local Electoral Areas.

