Community celebrates 50 years of St Aengus’ parish
Attendees of all ages and from all across Ireland came together on Sunday to help celebrate fifty years of St Aengus’ Church in Tallaght.
The church celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sunday, December 14, with a special mass said by Archbishop of Dublin, Dermot Farrell.
AUTHOREllen Gough
