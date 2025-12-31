Search
Community celebrates 50 years of St Aengus’ parish
Paddy, Mary and Fr Ben

Community celebrates 50 years of St Aengus’ parish

Ellen GoughDecember 31, 2025 11:39 am

Attendees of all ages and from all across Ireland came together on Sunday to help celebrate fifty years of St Aengus’ Church in Tallaght.

The church celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sunday, December 14, with a special mass said by Archbishop of Dublin, Dermot Farrell.

Read More


Volunteers Ray and Opeyemi honoured

Tallaght

Tallaght local Ray Hurley has been honoured with the Environmental and Animal Care award at the national Volunteer Ireland Awards, while Rathfarnham-based...

Nuala celebrates 90th birthday with four generations of family

Tallaght

A local lady celebrated her 90th birthday in style on Saturday evening at Thomas Davis GAA in Tallaght, with four generations of...

Threatened to cut his father’s (91) head off with carving knife

Tallaght

A MAN threatened to cut his father’s head off with a carving knife at the family home, a court heard.Joe Kenny (61),...

Drug addict (37) with 245 previous convictions is jailed for four years

Tallaght

A chronic drug addict with 245 previous convictions has been jailed for four years, reports Claire Henry.Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST