Extension granted for 250 build to rent apartments in Cookstown

A planning extension has been granted for a Build-to-Rent development of over 250 units in Cookstown, adjoining a major site recently acquired by the Land Development Agency.

Steelworks Property Developments Ltd were granted an extension of duration of permission for the 252-unit development at the site of two industrial units in Cookstown Industrial Estate, Tallaght.

The planning application, first granted permission in January 2021, would see the existing units 66 and 67 on Fourth Avenue demolished to make way for the Build to Rent development.

The development is set to comprise of up to 252 apartments – 50 studio apartments, 96 one-bed, 100 two-bed and six three-bed units – in a two-nine storey building.

Each apartment will have associated private open space in the form of a ground floor terrace or a balcony and access to 613sq.m of internal communal amenity space set to include a concierge and management facilities, communal gym, flexible meeting rooms, library/co-working space, lounge, cinema/multimedia room and external covered game area.

There will also be 1792sq.m of external communal amenity space at first and second floor levels, a 65sq.m external covered communal amenity area at first floor level, two commercial units (including a café/restaurant) and a creche with an associated play area.

The development will also be served by an under-croft carpark accessible from the south-western corner of the site providing a total of 73 parking spaces (including 10 go-car spaces and 5 mobility impaired user parking spaces) and 500 bicycle spaces at ground floor level (372 resident spaces and 128 visitor spaces).

The site is adjacent to a number of proposed developments in the Cookstown/Belgard area, including a 170-unit development at the Glen Abbey Complex and a 3.95-hectare site in Cookstown acquired from a private seller as part of the LDA’s private site acquisition initiative.

As part of this initiative, the LDA is targeting the purchase of privately-owned sites with significant housing potential to add to its landbank of State-owned land and local authority partnership sites.

Subject to planning permission, the 3.95-hectare (9.76-acre) site has the potential to deliver over 700 new homes along with “associated amenities, facilities and a pocket park”, the LDA said in a statement at the time of the purchase.

Funded by The Local Democracy Reporting Scheme