Man (49) stole goods from stores remanded on bail for probation report

A MAN who stole goods from stores in Liffey Valley, Neilstown and Palmerstown was remanded on bail for a probation report.

Kevin Hayden (49), Lettsfield, Ninth Lock Road, Clondalkin, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court, pleading guilty to theft charges.

The court hear that Mr Hayden entered a Marks & Spencers in Liffey Valley on October 15, 2024, Liffey Valley and stole meat products worth €138.

The property was recovered.

On November 1, 2023, Hayden entered a SuperValu in Neilstown and took €163 worth of groceries, which were later recovered.

On September 15, 2022, Hayden entered a SuperValu in Palmerstown and stole €38 worth of goods which were not recovered.

The court heard Hayden has seven previous convictions, including three for misuses of drugs.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said his client is a father of four and a married man of 22 years whose partner also has had difficulties with drugs.

His client is attending treatment at CASP, is on a high dose of methadone daily, and is someone who never benefitted from the probation services or the drugs court in the past.

Considering the relatively low number of convictions for someone who has endured the difficulties he has, Mr Fleming requested leniency for his client.

Judge Áine Clancy put the case back for a probation report on Mr Hayden’s own bond of €200, to appear in Blanchardstown District Court on February 26, 2026.

As past of the conditions, Hayden is required to stay out of Marks & Spencers, Liffey Valley, and SuperValu’s in Neilstown and Palmerstown.

