Sports Hub proposal ‘game changing’ for local clubs

“This proposal will be game-changing in Ballyboden.”

A new home for a local GAA club and boxing club in Ballyboden has moved closer to becoming a reality.

The Whitechurch Sports Hub is intended to be a single-storey community sports facility that is expected to facilitate Whitechurch Boxing Club and Ballyboden Wanderers.

The boxing club’s space includes a championship ring, cushioned flooring, office space and showers among other things.

The GAA club’s area includes several storage facilities, as well as changing rooms that can fit 18-25 people.

Councillor Emma Murphy noted that the project is of huge importance to the local area when complete.

Cllr Murphy said: “This proposal will be game-changing in Ballyboden. The two clubs are bursting at the seams with kids coming in, which is just brilliant to see…

“…This will give both a home in Ballyboden, which is so needed in terms of amenities for the locality.”

The Firhouse-Bohernabreena councillor noted that both clubs have been training on the grounds of Scoil Mhuire National School at the same time.

The experience of doing so has been positive for both clubs, with the local councillor making clear that they are “feeding into each other.”

A kitchen in the boxing club section as well as showers in the GAA club section, as well as a shared community space will not be delivered as part of the project, despite being requested by the clubs.

The cost of the project has gone down to just under €2.3 million, down half a million from its initial expected figure of €2.8 million.

The capital budget provision for the project is also expected to increase from €1.55 million to €2.35 million.

The reduced cost is due to the omissions made which have led to a reduction in the hub’s floor area.

The clubs set to move into the facility when built are expected to complete a high-level fit-out, following the council’s initial basic fit-out.

The project’s move to Part 8 is expected to happen in Q2 2026 after the revised drawings are signed off on.

