Search
Echo Year in Review December 2025
Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam and others turned the sod on the proposed Cherry Orchard Point development. 1,100 homes are expected to be delivered upon completion of the entire development.

Echo Year in Review December 2025

Echo StaffJanuary 6, 2026 3:52 pm

Top prize for South Dublin County Council

DECEMBER 4 – South Dublin County Council were named the Local Authority of the Year at the 2025 Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards.

Read More


Echo Year in Review February 2025

Year in Review 2025

Young people celebrate inclusivity(February 6 Edition) Over a hundred young people gathered in Ballyfermot to celebrate inclusivity and praise the re-election of...

Echo Year in Review May 2025

Year in Review 2025

Echo celebrates 45 years(May 1 Edition) The Echo staff celebrated the 45th anniversary of the newspaper by telling readers about its history,...

Echo Year in Review June 2025

Year in Review 2025

St Anne’s GAA Club pays tribute to Gerry Anderson who passed away(June 5 Eddition) The Tallaght GAA community paid tributes to St...

Echo Year in Review July 2025

Year in Review 2025

Sean ‘The Doc’ Doherty passed away(July 10 edition) Captain of Heffo’s army and Wanderers GAA’s most decorated player ever Sean ‘The Doc’...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST