Sport Year in Review June 2025: Park run celebrates 11 years on the go; Special Olympics Club going strong after 20 years

Echo StaffJanuary 6, 2026 1:17 pm

JACK Woolley’s return to taekwondo, picking up a gold medal at the Greek Open after an eight month hiatus.

A Tallaght native, Woolley is a Paris Olympian as well as a former contestant on RTE’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and has embarked on the road to L.A for 2028.

