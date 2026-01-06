Search
Sport Year in Review May 2025: Keenan steps down as Ireland head coach; Cora wins National Youth Sailing title
Kilnamanagh U16 girls won the SFAI All Ireland title for the first time beating Peamount United 2-1 in Jackson Park.

Echo StaffJanuary 6, 2026 12:41 pm

TEMPLEOGUE Basketball Club member Mark Keenan stepped down as Ireland men’s head coach after six years in a row.

Appointed in 2019, Keenan led Ireland to the 2021 FIBA European Championship for Small Countries.

