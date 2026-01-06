Plans to convert Scholarstown House into residential units

The developer looking to convert Scholarstown House into apartments have submitted additional information in support of their planning application regarding drainage systems and play areas.

A planning application is currently under consideration to convert Scholarstown House into two residential units – one two-bed and one three-bed apartment – and to demolish four existing shed structures “within the curtilage of the protected structure” to make way for a 55 unit apartment block, ranging in height from 3 to 5 storeys, containing 16 one-bed, 26 two-bed apartments, and 13 three-bed apartments on the grounds of the house.

The proposed development also includes residential amenities, car and cycle parking accessed via a new pedestrian and vehicular access off Orlagh Grove with the existing entrances on Scholarstown Road and Orlagh Grove being re-configured to provide for pedestrian and cycle access and all ancillary development works required to facilitate the development including but not limited to, plant rooms, a substation, bin stores, landscaping, boundary treatments and lighting.

In response to a Clarification of Additional Information request from South Dublin County Council’s planning department, developers Emmaville Limited submitted revised sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) designs, landscaping details and surface water management (including attenuation details) to serve the proposed development.

They also submitted revised details of play equipment for the communal space for the development.

“In accordance with the development plan, the play area should be of about 85-100m2 for a scheme of 25 or more units, be 5m from the nearest residential dwelling and have minimum five pieces of equipment,” the proposal, submitted on November 24, said.

“Seven play equipment will be provided, plus natural play elements like logs and rocks.”

A decision on the planning application is due from the SDCC planning department by December 18, 2025.

Funded by The Local Democracy Reporting Scheme