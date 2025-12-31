Search
Echo Year in Review February 2025
FEBRUARY 6 EDITION The Post Office in The Square moved to a new unit within the shopping centre, co-located with Dunnes Stores on the second floor. A long-standing social hub for the community, the office being privatised and relocated sparked different opinions but An Post ensured the service won’t be affected and that the new unit is “a super bright and modern purpose-fitted office”

Echo StaffDecember 31, 2025 10:13 am

Young people celebrate inclusivity

(February 6 Edition) Over a hundred young people gathered in Ballyfermot to celebrate inclusivity and praise the re-election of locally born Traveller woman Eileen Flynn to the Seanad.

Council accumulate €1.9 million and issue 20,000 parking fines

Councillors row over 'the real meaning of Christmas'

Metro the best opportunity to revolutionise public transport

Reduce, re-use, recycle: I'm dreaming of a green Christmas

