Echo Year in Review February 2025

FEBRUARY 6 EDITION
The Post Office in The Square moved to a new unit within the shopping centre, co-located with Dunnes Stores on the second floor. A long-standing social hub for the community, the office being privatised and relocated sparked different opinions but An Post ensured the service won’t be affected and that the new unit is “a super bright and modern purpose-fitted office”
(February 6 Edition) Over a hundred young people gathered in Ballyfermot to celebrate inclusivity and praise the re-election of locally born Traveller woman Eileen Flynn to the Seanad.