Echo Year in Review March 2025
MARCH 6 EDITION Crumlin Shopping Centre facade was demolished after 50 years amid plans for a major redevelopment at the site that will regenerate the area. Dunnes, the only unit still operating in the centre, have plans to develop a new ‘landmark’ shopping centre and provide up to 450 jobs

Echo Year in Review March 2025

Echo StaffDecember 31, 2025 10:52 am

House price well above average

(March 6 edition) A four-bed, three-bath house in Kingswood, Tallaght, went for auction at a starting price of €670,000.

