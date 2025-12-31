Search
Echo Year in Review June 2025
JUNE 26 EDITION Potentially a “transformative force for Tallaght,” food and business hub Priory Market opened its doors resulting from a €4 million investment spearheaded by Partas. More than an artisanal food and drink destination, the space will create jobs, support local talent, and inject new life into the village

Echo Year in Review June 2025

Echo StaffDecember 31, 2025 10:59 am

St Anne’s GAA Club pays tribute to Gerry Anderson who passed away

(June 5 Eddition) The Tallaght GAA community paid tributes to St Anne’s GAA Club Chairman and former GAA Development Officer at TU Dublin, Gerry Anderson (60), who passed away to cancer.

Read More


Echo Year in Review April 2025

Year in Review 2025

Marathon man completed a 147km run(April 10 edition) Marathon man Mark Conlan completed a 147km run to fundraise for his friend Eoghan...

Reduce, re-use, recycle: I’m dreaming of a green Christmas

News

Christmas can be a difficult time for the environment because it produces an enormous amount of excess waste, and with the recent...

Echo Year in Review February 2025

Year in Review 2025

Young people celebrate inclusivity(February 6 Edition) Over a hundred young people gathered in Ballyfermot to celebrate inclusivity and praise the re-election of...

Echo Year in Review May 2025

Year in Review 2025

Echo celebrates 45 years(May 1 Edition) The Echo staff celebrated the 45th anniversary of the newspaper by telling readers about its history,...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST