Echo Year in Review June 2025

JUNE 26 EDITION
Potentially a “transformative force for Tallaght,” food and business hub Priory Market opened its doors resulting from a €4 million investment spearheaded by Partas. More than an artisanal food and drink destination, the space will create jobs, support local talent, and inject new life into the village
St Anne’s GAA Club pays tribute to Gerry Anderson who passed away
(June 5 Eddition) The Tallaght GAA community paid tributes to St Anne’s GAA Club Chairman and former GAA Development Officer at TU Dublin, Gerry Anderson (60), who passed away to cancer.