Echo Year in Review May 2025
Back row (from left): Peter Kennedy, Maurice Garvey, Chris Keeley, Gareth Mockler, James Reynolds, Mark Keane, David Kennedy and William O’Connor Front: Emma Kennedy, Audrey Brown, Alessia Micalizzi and Liz Kennedy

Echo Year in Review May 2025

Echo StaffDecember 31, 2025 10:57 am

Echo celebrates 45 years

(May 1 Edition) The Echo staff celebrated the 45th anniversary of the newspaper by telling readers about its history, core values and people.

Seasonal Recycling: SDCC Christmas Decoration Recycling Competition

News

The Mayor of South Dublin County, Cllr Pamela Kearns presented the winners of the SDCC Christmas Decoration Recycling Competition with their prizes...

Echo Year in Review April 2025

Year in Review 2025

Marathon man completed a 147km run(April 10 edition) Marathon man Mark Conlan completed a 147km run to fundraise for his friend Eoghan...

Reduce, re-use, recycle: I’m dreaming of a green Christmas

News

Christmas can be a difficult time for the environment because it produces an enormous amount of excess waste, and with the recent...

Echo Year in Review February 2025

Year in Review 2025

Young people celebrate inclusivity(February 6 Edition) Over a hundred young people gathered in Ballyfermot to celebrate inclusivity and praise the re-election of...
