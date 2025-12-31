Echo Year in Review May 2025
(May 1 Edition) The Echo staff celebrated the 45th anniversary of the newspaper by telling readers about its history, core values and people.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Seasonal Recycling: SDCC Christmas Decoration Recycling CompetitionNews
The Mayor of South Dublin County, Cllr Pamela Kearns presented the winners of the SDCC Christmas Decoration Recycling Competition with their prizes...
Echo Year in Review April 2025Year in Review 2025
Marathon man completed a 147km run(April 10 edition) Marathon man Mark Conlan completed a 147km run to fundraise for his friend Eoghan...
Reduce, re-use, recycle: I’m dreaming of a green ChristmasNews
Christmas can be a difficult time for the environment because it produces an enormous amount of excess waste, and with the recent...
Echo Year in Review February 2025Year in Review 2025
Young people celebrate inclusivity(February 6 Edition) Over a hundred young people gathered in Ballyfermot to celebrate inclusivity and praise the re-election of...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.