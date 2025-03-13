Eileen and Martin to lead the Four Districts parade

“We are in our 17th year!” beams organiser Sharon Redmond regarding the St. Patrick’s Day parade being organised for the four districts of Brittas, Rathcoole, Saggart, and Newcastle.

This parade will start at 1:30 pm on March 17 in Rathlawns, go past the Avoca, and end at St. Mary’s GAA club in Saggart.

The grand marshals are confirmed to be Eileen Coyne, who lives in Rathcoole, and Martin Brady, who lives in Saggart, who are both from the community and were instrumental in the first St. Mary’s parade in 2006.

The theme of the parade is inclusion, community, and diversity; applicants are encouraged to incorporate the theme into their entry.

According to Eileen, the parade was first started by Father O’Carroll, and Martin played the drum as she and multiple other people walked from the church in Saggart to St. Mary’s GAA club.

“Martin was like the Pied Piper by the time it was over!” Eileen has been involved with the parade in at least some capacity ever since, as it has grown bigger and relocated to Springbank.

For help with this year’s parade, Eileen would like to thank Sharon as “nothing would happen only for Sharon!”

