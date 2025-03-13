Dubs star Cian is named Grand Marshal of parade

Dubs star is honoured to be named Grand Marshal at the St Patrick’s Day parade in Tallaght

Tallaght native and Dublin GAA star Cian Murphy will be the Grand Marshal of the Tallaght St Patrick’s Day Parade coming back after six years.

A Thomas Davis GAA Senior player, Cian said he “grew up watching the parade” and has “great memories of the day.”

“I am honoured to have been asked to fulfil the role of Parade Grand Marshal for the Tallaght St Patrick’s Day Parade. I am really looking forward to taking part,” he commented.

Mayor of South Dublin, Councillor Baby Pereppadan, added, “Cian is an upstanding member of the community. He is a role model to many citizens in the county and he has represented Tallaght with distinction with the Dublin GAA team. We are delighted he has accepted the invitation.”

The 2025 parade has been funded by South Dublin County Council responding to a huge demand from the public.

Forty community groups had already signed up to take part in the parade last week, including Tallaght Marching Band, dance schools, sports clubs, schools and the Civic Panto.

The parade will start on the Old Blessington Road beside TU Dublin at 1:30pm heading towards the Dragon Inn, then move down the Main Street towards the main stand at Café Aon Sceal.

Turning at the traffic lights opposite Bank of Ireland it will then travel down the Greenhills Road and end at TU Dublin opposite Tallaght AC.

The last St Patrick’s Day Parade in Tallaght village was held in 2019, with the planned 2020 parade in the village having to be cancelled as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.