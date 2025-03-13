This weeks front pages – March 13, 2025
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and support the continuation of local news and quality journalism in your community.
Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…
Read More
Inspiring the Future: Students will draw their future through initiativeNews
Primary school students will be called to dream big through an initiative that helps them picturing their future career beyond stereotypes. ‘Drawing...
TUH: Let’s Talk About EpilepsyNews
Seizures are brief and sudden disruptions to the electrical activity in the brain Epilepsy is a neurological condition which affects the brain....
777 new social homes built in the county with 210 council buildsNews
777 new social homes were built in South Dublin in 2024, 210 of which were Council builds. Clondalkin saw the highest number...
Calls for public bus route for people ‘left stranded’Lucan
A Lucan councillor called for a public bus route to Dublin airport as people were “left stranded” following the closure of the...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.