This weeks front pages – March 13, 2025

Echo StaffMarch 13, 2025 8:30 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Inspiring the Future: Students will draw their future through initiative

News

Primary school students will be called to dream big through an initiative that helps them picturing their future career beyond stereotypes. ‘Drawing...

TUH: Let’s Talk About Epilepsy

News

Seizures are brief and sudden disruptions to the electrical activity in the brain Epilepsy is a neurological condition which affects the brain....

777 new social homes built in the county with 210 council builds

News

777 new social homes were built in South Dublin in 2024, 210 of which were Council builds. Clondalkin saw the highest number...

Calls for public bus route for people ‘left stranded’

Lucan

A Lucan councillor called for a public bus route to Dublin airport as people were “left stranded” following the closure of the...
