Electric atmosphere at Summer Festival

This year’s Clondalkin Summer Festival was brought to a lively close with a day of family fun in the village, as thousands flocked to Main Street to soak up the “electric” atmosphere.

Councillor Francis Timmons described the excitement that filled the streets, saying

“Thousands came to Main Street and Tower Road to engage with stalls as well as the sensory bus, stilt walkers, pet farm, fire show and the funfair to name a few.”

Local businesses opened their doors for the week to host special events for all, with the Laurels becoming a hub for a two-day craft fair which proved to be popular for all ages.

Mayor Pamela Kearns stopped by the Clondalkin Global Garden Jigsaw Party as part of the Village Festival, to meet with volunteers and the Garden’s committed leader, Maeve Murphy.

With over 80 attendees, the event promoted inclusion and celebrated the bonds that are formed through gardening.

Volunteers pride themselves on growing organic fruit and vegetables that are then donated to charities such as Clondalkin Helping Homeless to help those in need.

Tower Credit Union transformed into a gallery as the talented work of photographers from the Clondalkin Camera Club and pieces from the Joe Wiliams Archive were displayed for all to see.

Councillor Timmons described the festival as “the biggest success yet” as it “brought our community together and really celebrated all that was great about Clondalkin.”

Throughout the week, scores of people showed up to each unique event from the Community Spirit Awards to the numerous history talks, the Garda Open Day and so much more.

He emphasised the importance of events such as the Summer Festival in promoting the community and showcasing all that Clondalkin has to offer,

“The community spirit in Clondalkin continues to grow. It really is a great place to visit and live.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme